Ekweremadu heads PDP’s Electoral Act, Constitution amendments c’ttee

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is heading an 11-member committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as well as the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee would among other things collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups. The statement reads: “And work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. “Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels.” PDP had encouraged its members in the National Assembly to initiate a review of the 1999 constitution and the 2010 Electoral Act. The party believes that an amended Electoral Act that will allow the use of technology in the conduct of elections would brighten its challenges of returning to power at the centre, which it lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. PDP in the statement on Friday urged “all critical stakeholders and all party members to avail themselves the opportunity presented by the establishment of the committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.” Other members of the committee are Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, and the party’s caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda. Former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki (SAN) will serve as secretary of the committee.
