Ekweremadu: Local, international law require transparency in organ donations– Nephrologist

Going by the furore currently generated from the ongoing arrest and prosecution of a former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom, a former President of the Nigerian Association of Nephrologists (NAN), Prof. Ifeoma Ulasi has called for the establishment of deceased organ donations in the country, saying it could curb the trend of donating human organs in exchange for benefits. In an exclusive interview with the New Telegraph, Ulasi who is a professor of Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Ituku Ozalla, Enugu, stressed that both local and international law require transparency in organ donation and that is why the existing laws prefers that the relation of a sick person requiring the organ should donate to him/her.

“If your child is sick, it is preferred that a relation of the sick person, either the father, mother, sister, brother, grandmother or grandfather should be the donor; clearly this is part of the regulation to show that the donation process is transparent.

“Transparency around organ donation is similarly about donating organs to somebody that you are emotionally related to,” said Ulasi who is also a nephrologist and consultant physician at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital as well as the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki. According to her, “When a wife donates to a husband, that means she is donating to the person she is emotionally related to and there are many cases like that when the husband donates to the wife or the wife donates to her husband whom she is emotionally related to.”

The nephrologist stressed that when people pay to get organ donations, it is wrong. The implication of monetary and other benefits for donating organs is that poor people will never be able to get organs donated to them. “Moreover, the human body is not for sale,” she added.

Ulasi stressed that organ donation should be altruistic, that is a selfless service and that is why many times the system advocates family members or somebody close to the recipient to be the organ donor; first of all it will remove the aspect of somebody paying for the organ and it will also make it better for matching so that the kidneys could match better unlike when it’s from somebody that is not related to the recipient. Besides, the idea of making organ donations a selfless service is to make sure that everybody benefits because if people were to pay for it the poor will never have transplants from living donors. While calling for the establishment of the Nigerian system of deceased organ donations, she said it will take care of a number of people that need kidney transplants, rather than having to rely on living donors. Setting up this system locally could curb organ transplant in exchange for benefits.

