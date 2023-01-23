News Top Stories

Ekweremadu: Minority Reps hail judgment vacating assets forfeiture order

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Philip Nyam, Abuja The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has applauded the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which vacated the earlier interim assets forfeiture order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, “commended the judiciary for its courage in reinforcing the tenets of fairness and evenhandedness in the pursuit of justice as demonstrated in this judgment”. The statement said: “As lawmakers, our caucus further holds that the Federal High Court has, by this judgement, further strength  ened the confidence and trust of the citizens in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, particularly in a democratic setting. “The caucus strongly hopes and believes that in all, justice will prevail at the end of the day in Sen. Ekweremadu’s matter.” Senator Ekweremadu is currently being prosecuted in the UK over allegations of human organ harvesting

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Niger bans sales of motorcycles

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Following the incessant security challenges in some parts of Niger State and coupled with the demands of motorcycles as ransom by bandits and kidnappers, the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the immediate ban on the sales of motorcycles across the State.   A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), […]
News

BRF at 58 : A return to the mind’s infrastructure

Posted on Author Hakeem Bello

Twelve years ago, in his Year 2010 budget presentation to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, 3 November 2009, as Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, had said, in part, “… while a lot of work has been done in our attempt to bridge the infrastructure gap and a lot of […]
News Top Stories

3.94m COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Emirate plane — Boeing 777300ER, carrying 3.94 million doses of the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja in Nigeria at 11:36a.m. yesterday. The Boeing 777300ER Emirate aircraft has a cooling system. The vaccine shipment is from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica