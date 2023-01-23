Ekweremadu: Minority Reps hail judgment vacating assets forfeiture order

Philip Nyam, Abuja The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has applauded the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which vacated the earlier interim assets forfeiture order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, “commended the judiciary for its courage in reinforcing the tenets of fairness and evenhandedness in the pursuit of justice as demonstrated in this judgment”. The statement said: “As lawmakers, our caucus further holds that the Federal High Court has, by this judgement, further strength ened the confidence and trust of the citizens in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, particularly in a democratic setting. “The caucus strongly hopes and believes that in all, justice will prevail at the end of the day in Sen. Ekweremadu’s matter.” Senator Ekweremadu is currently being prosecuted in the UK over allegations of human organ harvesting
Related Articles
Insecurity: Niger bans sales of motorcycles
Following the incessant security challenges in some parts of Niger State and coupled with the demands of motorcycles as ransom by bandits and kidnappers, the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the immediate ban on the sales of motorcycles across the State. A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BRF at 58 : A return to the mind’s infrastructure
Twelve years ago, in his Year 2010 budget presentation to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, 3 November 2009, as Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, had said, in part, “… while a lot of work has been done in our attempt to bridge the infrastructure gap and a lot of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
3.94m COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Nigeria
An Emirate plane — Boeing 777300ER, carrying 3.94 million doses of the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja in Nigeria at 11:36a.m. yesterday. The Boeing 777300ER Emirate aircraft has a cooling system. The vaccine shipment is from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)