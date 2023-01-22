News

Ekweremadu: Minority Reps hail judgment vacating assets forfeiture order

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has applauded the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which vacated the earlier interim assets forfeiture order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu on Sunday “commended the judiciary for its courage in reinforcing the tenets of fairness and even-handedness in the pursuit of justice as demonstrated in this judgment”.

The statement said: “As lawmakers, our caucus further holds that the Federal High Court has, by this judgement, further strengthened the confidence and trust of the citizens in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, particularly in a democratic setting.

“The caucus strongly hopes and believes that in all, justice will prevail at the end of the day in Sen. Ekweremadu’s matter.”

Recall that Senator Ekweremadu is currently being prosecuted in the UK over allegations of human organ harvesting.

 

