‘Ekweremadu not arrested by EFCC’

The Senator representing the Enugu West senatorial district of Enegu State at the National Assembly, and former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as fake the report that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), assuring his supporters that therewasnothingtoworry about.

He said the report, like others before it, represented only the “unholy imagination of the authors and their sponsors.” In a post vide his verified Facebook account, @iamekweremadu, the Senator said: “My attention has been called to a fake story making the rounds purporting that I was arrested by the EFCC.

I could not have bothered about such spurious tales, but for the concerns shown by my friends and supporters through calls and messages. “There was no such arrest and I have never been arrested by the EFCC. The public should, therefore, ignore this and other such hatchet reports and smear campaigns as they only represent the unholy imaginations of the authors and their sponsors,” Ekweremadu said.

