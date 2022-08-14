Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze disagrees with Malami, says FG can intervene

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has faulted the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the Federal Government cannot do much to secure the release of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu from British prisons.

Malami was quoted to have said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria will not interfere with any local or international legal battle involving the former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently facing trial for alleged organ harvest in the United Kingdom.”

Malami disclosed this to journalists on Thursday at the 46th Session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The AGF further claimed that: “It has never been the tradition of the Nigerian government to interfere in anything judicial, local or international.”

Ohanaeze, however, stated that cultural relativism is a vital factor in international relations, which it said connotes that the norms and values of one culture should not be evaluated using the norms and values of another.

In a statement signed by Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the group urged the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nigeria High Commission in the UK, the Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to burnish their diplomatic channels in ensuring that Ekweremadu and the wife get the desired assistance by transferring the case to Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...