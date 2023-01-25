Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze hails court’s vacation of forfeiture order on 40 property

The pan- Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended the court’s vacation of an interim order forfeiting 40 property belonging to a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to the Federal Government. Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja recently vacated the interim forfeiture order.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the organization expressed its delight at the judge’s decision and berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its role in the continued detention of Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom, saying no Nigerian should be made to pass through such ordeal whether at home or abroad. The statement reads: “Ohanaeze stands on a firm wicket to state that it will not augur well for our country if the state institutions like the EFCC are being wilfully deployed to serve narrow and partisan interests.

We counsel the EFCC to ensure that at all times its actions are guided by time-honoured principles of equity and fairness. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is vindicated on its earlier position that there are several corruption cases in the EFCC, but the haste, indiscretion, bias, media trial and callousness with which the agency of the Federal Government has chosen to back-stab a Nigerian citizen is counterintuitive and an indelible adverse image on the country”.

