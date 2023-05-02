Ekweremadu: Reps Ask UK To Temper Justice With Mercy

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Central Criminal Court, the UK, and the government of the United Kingdom to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu.

The House also urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take all diplomatic steps and other necessary interventions regarding the travails of the Ekwermadu family.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Tob Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu).

Leading debate on the motion, Okechukwu said “Aware that Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian Citizen, serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, and former Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and his wife, Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu, were tried and convicted by the Central Criminal Court, London, the United Kingdom (UK) for offences relating to the breach of the novel Modern Slavery Act 2015.

“Aware that the sentencing of the couple is scheduled for May 5, 2023.

“Aware that Senator Ike Ekweremadu acted within his limited knowledge of the UK laws and did write to the UK High Commission to support the medical visa application for the potential and did declare the purpose of the trip.

“Cognisant of the fact that Senator Ekweremadu and Mrs. Beatrice acted under the instincts of parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes.

“Aware that it is a common practice in international relations for nations, including the UK, to seek relief for their citizens involved in situations such as that of the Ekweremadus.

“Also aware of the longstanding history and cordial ties between Nigeria and the UK.

“Cognisant that elder statesmen such as former Military Head of State and President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, have made a passionate plea for clemency, testifying also to Senator Ekweremadu’s character as a patriot, god-fearing, progressive citizen, who has served Nigeria and West Africa as former three-term Deputy President of the Senate as well as Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“Aware that several Nigerian national dailies have also joined the call for clemency for the Ekweremadus through their editorials.

“Cognisant of the predicaments of Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter, who needs the financial support and parental love of her parents to scale through her dire health challenge.

“Aware that the Ekweremadus must have learned their lessons.

Responding, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said “Surely, it is within our means to live under the law and be just and merciful all at once.

” I urge the court to consider the noble acts of Ike Ekweremadu’s life and judge him on the totality of that life rather than solely on this last worst act.

“I am confident that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have learned from their recent experiences and will be guided by their better angels for the rest of their days. If nothing else, for the sake of their ailing daughter, Sonia, let mercy temper justice for this family.

“For as long as I have known Ike Ekweremmadu, he has been a brilliant lawyer, a distinguished public servant, and a dedicated family man.

“Over the course of two decades of shared service in the national legislature, he has become a dear friend and trusted colleague.

“For these reasons, his arrest by authorities in the United Kingdom on charges of conspiring to arrange the travel of another Nigerian citizen to harvest his organs was a terrible shock.

“These revelations are a far departure from the character of the man as I have known him and fall far short of the standards of behaviour expected from a person of his standing. All that has come to light since his arrest has been deplorable and deeply unpleasant.

“For twenty-four years since the return to democratic governance in Nigeria, Ike Ekweremmadu has served the people of his community, his state and his country with vigour and dedication.

” For most of that time, he has been a member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has used this office to advance the cause of democracy, champion critical reforms and advocate for the development of his constituency.

“Through his Ikeoha Foundation, he and his wife have helped provide access to quality education and healthcare for thousands of people in his community and his state.

“Their public service and private philanthropy have helped improve the social, economic and political fortunes of their communities and aided the personal and professional progress of many.

“None of this suggests that either Ike Ekweremadu or his wife should be above the law or held to a different standard than any other citizen.

“I recount these things to present a whole perspective so that in this moment of consequence, the judgment of the court may take into consideration the Ekweremadu’s history of honourable living and distinguished service, their contributions to a better world and the possibility that, given a chance, through the penitence of service, both Ike and his wife can yet atone for their failings and find forgiveness before God and man.

“The welfare of two young Nigerians lies at the heart of this case. I hope that after all this is done, Mr David Nwamini, the complaining witness, will go on to a long and productive life, free from the trauma of his recent travails.

“For Ms Sonia Ekeremadu, Ike’s young daughter, whose well-being necessitated the unfortunate actions that have now led to these terrible consequences for all involved, the nightmare of a dangerous diagnosis is compounded beyond measure by the real possibility that the two people most responsible for her care may shortly be committed to terms of punishment from which they will be unable to offer even a loving embrace when nothing else will do”.