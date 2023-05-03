Ekweremadu: Reps write UK govt, seek clemency

Members of the House of Representatives has asked the UK government and parliament to intervene in the sentencing of Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice, his wife. The lawmakers asked the UK court, where the matter is being heard, to “temper justice with mercy” in the sentencing of the lawmaker.

The legislators also called on the Federal Government to take diplomatic steps to intervene in the matter. The resolution was passed at the plenary session yesterday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Toby Okechukwu, a lawmaker from Enugu state. Following the adoption of the motion, the lawmakers asked the Clerk of the lower legislative chamber to convey their resolution in writing to the British High Commission, the UK government and the parliament.

Ekweremadu is due to be sentenced on May 5 (Friday) at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey. While moving the motion, Okechukwu explained that Ekweremadu “acted within his limited knowledge,” adding: “Although ignorance is not an excuse, the court should take into consideration that Ekweremadu has not been convicted before and has been a responsible citizen of Nigeria.”

Speaker, House of Rep- resentatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said “it behooves on any government to plead for clemency when their citizens are in such a situation.” He said he has known Ekweremadu for years and that the lawmaker has been a patriotic citizen.

The Speaker said it was a “terrible shock” when he heard the charges against Ekweremadu. “For 24 years, Ekweremadu has served the country with vigour. He has used his office to champion democracy,” Gbajabiamla said. He said the court should consider his “honourable living and distinguished service” in Nigeria, adding that he has learnt from his experience.

In June 2022, Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested and charged for allegedly tak- ing a 21-year-old to the UK for organ harvesting. The senator has been in custody since then, but his wife was granted bail in July 2022. The former Deputy Senate president and his wife were found guilty of organ trafficking in March 2023.

Their daughter, Sonia, was however cleared of the charges. During the trial, the cou- ple apologised for claiming that the would-be kidney do- nor was a relative. Hugh Davies, the prosecu- tor, told the court the Ekwere-madus and Obeta had treated the man and other potential donors as “disposable assets – spare parts for reward.”