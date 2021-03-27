Ekweremadu tasks NILDS on new Constitution

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday tasked the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), on creating a pathway for the making of a new constitution for the country. Ekweremadu made the call in a paper entitled “Constitution Amendment: Fostering Greater Involvement of NILDS,” which he delivered at a capacity building programme for Research Fellows of the Institute in Abuja.

He said that whereas Section 9 of the Constitution empowers the parliament to amend the constitution, the process, in reality, was not as easy as it appears to some onlookers. “Constitution amendment is the single most important and rigorous lawmaking power of the Nigerian legislature. I had the rare privilege of piloting the process in the 6th, 7th, and 8th Senate, and I can affirm that it is not only rigorous, but enmeshed in convoluted politics, Nigeria being a pluralistic society. “It was therefore not surprising that every attempt to amend the Constitution between 1999 and 2007 did not succeed until we took over in the 6th National Assembly”.

Ekweremadu, however, said that NILDS could be very relevant to the constitution amendment process by building the capacity of members and support staff of Constitution Amendment Committees of the National and State Assemblies and by championing the procedure for creating a new constitution. “The Constitution has undergone several amendments since 2010.

The global best practice is that when a law undergoes so many amendments, you repeal and re-enact it, just as we are currently doing to the Electoral Act. “However, the manner the provisions of 1999 Constitution can be altered is already circumscribed in the document and it permits only amendments. It does not provide for how it could be repealed and a new one enacted.

Like this: Like Loading...