Ekweremadu to Okowa: You’re an uncommon transformer

The former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as performer who has done creditably well in infrastructural development of the state. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West at the Senate maintained that Okowa has continued to impress him with people-oriented projects since he was invited in 2018 to inaugurate the 24.4-kilometre Nsukwa/ Ejeme-Aniogor/Ndemili Road/Agbor/Alidinma Road spanning across four local government areas. He said Okowa’s outstanding accomplishments in projects delivery has stood him out in the comity of states in Nigeria.

The ex-DSP, flanked by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, members of the House of Assembly and Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, said the visible efforts of the governor at transforming Delta made the ground-breaking he performed in 2018 for the recently inaugurated Prof. Chike Edozien Ultra- Modern Secretariat come to fruition. He spoke as the chairman at the wedding reception of Mr Victor Okoh, the son of a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh, at Agbor- Obi yesterday in Ika South Local Government Area of the state. He said: “I must appreciate the uncommon transformation of Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Whenever I come to Delta it’s always for a good course because my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is performing very well and I am happy to be here again.” He urged the couple to tolerate one another adding that they should learn from their parents and friends and give themselves a good home.

