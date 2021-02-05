Ekweremadu’s brother dies during budget defence in Enugu

Enugu State was yesterday thrown into mourning following sudden death of the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Mathias Ekweremadu. The deceased commissioner is the younger brother to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President.

Mr. Ekweremadu reporredly slumped at Enugu State House of Assembly when he appeared before the lawmakers to defend the budget of his ministry. Mathias Ekweremadu, who was appointed commissioner in 2019 was rushed to Niger Foundation where he was confirmed dead.

Family sources indicated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary. Before his appointment as Commissioner, Mr. Ekweremadu had served as Chairman of Aninri local government area and two time member of the State House of Assembly where he served as Chief Whip. The State Government was yet to issue any official statement as at the one of filing this report.

