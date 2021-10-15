News

Ekwueme varsity launches climate change project

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, has lunched the Climate Change Action Project, which is sponsored by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), United Kingdom.

The project seeks to create awareness in Ebonyi State, being one the most vulnerable states in Nigeria, experiencing negative impacts of climate change such as unprecedented degree of flooding, erosion, irregular pattern of rain and distribution and increased heat, among others.

Declaring the two-day workshop open, the Vice- Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Elom, said the workshop is coming at a time the world is facing adverse effects of climate change. Elom, who noted that varying climate change impacts have been identified in different parts of the world based on topography and other factors, added that while some aspects of climate change are natural, scientists have long established that the bulk of the Green House Gas Emissions responsible for climate change comes from human activities associated with economic growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Odumakin: CCDI, Aduwo mourn

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Inc. Maryland, United States and Nigeria, has commiserated with family and friends of the late Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who passed on Saturday morning. In a statement signed by its president, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre said his death is a big loss to Nigeria at a time […]
News Top Stories

Plane crash: Buhari under fire for absence at funeral of fallen heroes

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms, following his absence at the funeral ceremony of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers who died in a plane crash and were buried at the weekend in Abuja.   The 11 officers and men of the Nigeria […]
News

APC ward congresses in Adamawa best in history –Bilal

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has described the recently held ward congresses of the party as the best. According to him, though Adamawa is ruled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC has proven that it is the party to beat in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica