Ekwueme varsity launches climate change project

The management of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, has lunched the Climate Change Action Project, which is sponsored by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), United Kingdom.

The project seeks to create awareness in Ebonyi State, being one the most vulnerable states in Nigeria, experiencing negative impacts of climate change such as unprecedented degree of flooding, erosion, irregular pattern of rain and distribution and increased heat, among others.

Declaring the two-day workshop open, the Vice- Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Elom, said the workshop is coming at a time the world is facing adverse effects of climate change. Elom, who noted that varying climate change impacts have been identified in different parts of the world based on topography and other factors, added that while some aspects of climate change are natural, scientists have long established that the bulk of the Green House Gas Emissions responsible for climate change comes from human activities associated with economic growth.

