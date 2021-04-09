News Top Stories

Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has joined the Anambra State governorship race. She is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form. Onyemelukwe, who was PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion, not a game, adding, “I grew up in politics and I come from a political family.’ The aspirant, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to submit her nomination form, said she is in the race because of her passion for the people of Anambra State.

“I am a second generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra. “If you are talking of heavy weight, if we are put on scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

“I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing, women are coming up in different places,” she said. Mrs. Onyemelukwe believes her sex will not be a hindrance to her ambition, noting that Anambra State produced two women senators in the 2019 election. “It has never been done elsewhere.

In Anambra, we the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time, it will be different and you will see the difference a woman can make,” she boasted. Onyemelukwe promised to make education a thrust of her government if elected, and to give training to the next generation and the generations to come. “We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche, and I served as Special Assistant to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan) on SMEs in his first tenure. So, look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years,” she added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’ve not reached my target in child-bearing – Ned Nwoko

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  …as Regina’s father says all controversy has been settled Billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko, has said he was yet to reach his target on the number of children he desires to have. Nwoko who made this known at the Christening of his first child with his youngest wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in Abuja, […]
News Top Stories

By-election: Three policemen drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Wale Elegbede

Police impound 38 vehicles     Low turnout in affected state   At least three policemen were drowned in Bayelsa State yesterday during one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 11 states of the federation.   The by-elections include one senatorial election each in Lagos, Imo, Plateau and Cross […]
News Top Stories

Kidnapping: I bought my AK-47 from soldier for N300,000 –Suspect

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

A 34-year-old suspected kidnapper, Sampson Ebiowei, from Ofunama, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been caught with an AK-47 rifle along with 88 rounds of ammunition, which the suspect said he bought from a soldier serving in Maidugiru, Borno State, for N300, 000.   Parading Ebiowei and other suspects on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica