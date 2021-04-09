Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has joined the Anambra State governorship race. She is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form. Onyemelukwe, who was PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion, not a game, adding, “I grew up in politics and I come from a political family.’ The aspirant, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to submit her nomination form, said she is in the race because of her passion for the people of Anambra State.

“I am a second generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra. “If you are talking of heavy weight, if we are put on scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

“I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing, women are coming up in different places,” she said. Mrs. Onyemelukwe believes her sex will not be a hindrance to her ambition, noting that Anambra State produced two women senators in the 2019 election. “It has never been done elsewhere.

In Anambra, we the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time, it will be different and you will see the difference a woman can make,” she boasted. Onyemelukwe promised to make education a thrust of her government if elected, and to give training to the next generation and the generations to come. “We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche, and I served as Special Assistant to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan) on SMEs in his first tenure. So, look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years,” she added.

