Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has joined the Anambra State governorship race. She is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form.
Onyemelukwe, who was PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion not a game, adding: “I grew up in politics and I come from a political family.”
The aspirant, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to submit her nomination form, said she was in the race because of her passion for the people of Anambra State.
“I am a second generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra.
“If you are talking of heavy weight, if we are put on  scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.
“I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing, women are coming up in different places,” she said.

