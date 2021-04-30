Politics

Ekwueme’s daughter promises to govern with fear of God

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November governorship election in Anambra State, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has advised voters in the state to elect a leader, who will govern with the fear of God.

Onyemelukwe made the call in Nnewi, while addressing stakeholders and party faithful at a grand reception organised in honour of the newly elected chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area chapter of the party, Hon. Nonso Amachukwu. Lady Onyemelukwe, who is the first daughter of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; and the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2017 election, said all the aspirants presenting themselves for consideration under the platform of the PDP are eminently qualified to govern the state but appealed to the party to make efforts to nominate a flag bearer, who will serve God and humanity.

The aspirant said she has the exposure as well as requisite street and administrative experiences to d r ive t h e broad vision of restoring Anambra on the right path to greatness. Her words: “Four years ago, in 2017, I was considered suitable to co fly the flag of our great party, having met the requisite educational training, exposure and experience in government at the national and state levels. My sole motive is to fly the flag of the PDP during the November 6 governorship election, and use the platform to provide selfless service of good governance to Anambra people, while upholding the tenets of the founding fathers of our party, God being my helper.”

