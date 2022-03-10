News

Ekwunife attracts N115m projects to Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

A total of N115 million constituency projects have so far being executed in Anambra Central Senatorial District in three years, according to the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatoral District Iyom Uche Ekwunife. Also work is to commence on Aguiyi – Nise – Anyafuluijiji road on or before July this year attracted by the lawmaker.

Speaking with journalists while on the inspection of projects attracted by her Ekwunife explained that those projects are Federal Government projects attracted by her adding that she has to go on negotiations and persuasion at the offices of the President, Vice President and ministers to secure the project.

Ekwunife noted that her predecessor only attracted projects to the tune of N500 million which has not been completed till date. She added: “These projects are the Federal Government projects that were put in the yearly budget and I need to put a lot of pressure on the presidency and the ministries concerned to attract these projects.”

 

