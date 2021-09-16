News

Ekwunife holds stakeholders’ meeting, mobilises support for Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Chairperson of the Anambra Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has described the November 6 governorship election in the state as a “must-win” for the party. This is as she urged party members and supporters across to unite and work as a family to ensure victory for Valentine Ozigbo, the party’s candidate for the election. Ekwunife made the call on Saturday, September 11, 2021, when she hosted a stakeholder’s meeting of topranking party leaders at the Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre in Awka, the state capital. The Senator, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, charged party faithful to intensify effort towards winning the elections in their various polling booths and wards. Ekwunife said: “Let us have it at the back of our minds that the November 6 governorship election is a must-win for the PDP.”

Our Reporters

