Ekwunife laments non-capturing of 800 UNIZIK non-academic staff in IPPIS

Senator Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central Senatorial District yesterday made case for over eight hundred nonacademic staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka who were not captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), four years after they were issued with appointment letters. This was contained in a motion brought before the floor of the Senate by Ekwunife aimed at capturing the workers in the payroll of the Federal government.

Ekwunife informed the Senate that in 2019, the Vice- Chancellor after getting approval from the university’s governing council to recruit academic and nonacademic staff, graciously embarked on a recruitment exercise for the positions in the university. A statement by the Spe-cial Assistant to Ekwunife on Media and Publicity, Mr Kingsley Ubani, indicated that the Senator lamented the untold hardship that they have been facing since four years without any good condition of service, saying no meaningful effort has so far been made to attend to their situation.

“However, at the end of the recruitment exercise, the recruited staff was directed to register and enroll into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform for staff monthly emoluments but they have not been captured at the time of moving this motion”, the statement reads.”

