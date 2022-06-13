News

Ekwunife mocks Obi’s presidential dream with Labour Party

Posted on

Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra central) has said it’s laughable for former Anambra Governor Peter Obi to achieve his presidential ambition on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The two-term Senator, who is gunning for another term on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), declared her party is still solid as a rock in Anambra State.

Addressing PDP stakeholders at her event Centre in Awka at the weekend, Ekwunife, said it would be a pipe dream for Obi to beat PDP or any other party in Anambra with Labour party.

Though stakeholders cautioned her at the event to shun talking ill of Obi and LP in her campaigns to avoid a backlash, she insisted PDP remained a formidable party in Nigeria.

She said the PDP remained a party to beat in the next general elections, adding that her antecedents and track record placed her above other candidates.

Ekwunife restated her commitment to bringing further development to the Senatorial District, adding that presidency would not be won on social media

According to her, the forthcoming election would afford her the opportunity to consolidate on her achievements in the Senate.

Former Anambra PDP chairman Sir Ndubuisi Nwobu urged party men and women to remain steadfast and work assiduously for the overall victory of the candidates in the next elections.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Charles Odedo eulogised Senator Ekwunife for her giant strides in governance.

He said that the Senator had been a performer from their days in the House of representatives.

Odedo narrated how Ekwunife defended the interest of the entire members while serving as their caucus leader.

PDP’s Senatorial candidates in the three zones in the State are: Uche Ekwunife (Central); Senator Stella Oduah (North) and Chief Chris Uba (South).

 

