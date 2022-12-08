Ekwunife moves to revive S’East industrial sector

Systematic approach

The imposing International Conference and Convention Centre, Awka, recently played host to over 300 small and medium scale industrialists and manufacturers who had come to showcase their products to the world. They ranged from cottage to allied industries with innovations and creative concepts that can best be described as the needed impetus for socioeconomic development of the country”s economy of scale. The event was a two day National Innovation Workshop aimed at promoting local investors for science technology and innovation. The workshop which was organized at the instance of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology attracted manufacturers and innovators from the South East geopolitical zone and beyond.

Right event

Essentially, the event came at a time when the drive towards self reliance at the micro economic level has become inevitable in the life of the country. Apparently the event venue was chosen in view of the capacity of the South East geopolitical zone has shown in the area of trade commerce and industry across the country. Consequent upon this development, the Senate Committee Chairman on Science and Technology, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, in conjunction with other members of the committee chose to domicile the function in Anambra State. In her address at the occasion, Ekwunife noted that; the purpose of the workshop, according is to connect researchers, innovators and inventors across the Nigeria who share in the passion to create technological solutions to the myraid of social-economic problems bedeviling Nigeria in order to transform the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) sector into a viable and a result oriented sector.

Mobilisation

She said the national workshop is also expected to mobilize a broad spectrum of investors, inventors, academia, policymakers, entrepreneurs, technology companies, government agencies and students for networking and collaboration. She also said the workshop will not only offer huge business opportunities for people to meet, interact and close deals with various local and International investors and venture capitalist, but will also foster the culture of creativity and innovations in Nigeria and Africa at large, leading to impactful development and address the exponential, reforms needed to significantly drive the growth of the Nigerian economy, create jobs and generate wealth for the ever growing population.

STI’s motive

She noted that STI sector under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation is poised to move Nigeria from a resource based to a knowledge-based economy driven by creativity and innovation. The Senate is supporting the Ministry and it’s agencies very strongly on the implementation of their policies. And the Workshop by the Senate Committee is an evidence of the strong believe we have for the sector,” Ekwunife stated. At his address at the occasion Vice President Yemi Osibanjo said that there is no other time than now for the the innovative technology sector to be given the much needed jump starting of the process. Represented by the Minister of State for Science, Technology and innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, the Vice President stated that the workshop would help change the narrative about the country as a dependent and consuming economy.

Praises for Anyim

The former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, who was also present, said Nigeria’s bright future is not a distant one, adding that the citizens should expect some of the key imperatives to dominate our world as early as the next five years. According to Anyim, “Our world has certainly changed with the infusion of fourth industrial revolution and in a very short while from now, talents and innovations are going to be the only dependable capital assets” Also, the host Governor Chukwuma Soludo said that the state has so far invested over N250 million for the establishment of Automotive Industrial Park at Akwa – Ihedi -: Uga Communities in the area . Soludo said, “Science and Technology Innovation must be mainstreamed by the National Assembly to help jump start the process ” According to the governor, “Already, we in Anambra state have so far spent over N250 million to es-tablish the Automotive Industrial Park at Akwa Ihedi and Uga Communities and part of our vision is to make Anambra state the Digital tribe of Nigeria and it is important to note that these local innovations and inventions cannot grow if we don’t patronize them” The workshop which took place at International Convention Centre Awka, with the Theme; Promotion of Local Investors, Science, Technology and Innovation, had in attendence, representatives of Delta, Enugu, Edo and Bayelsa State governors, students and Traditional rulers.

Technical session

At the second day of the workshop,the participants were exposed to the technical session that delt with standards and commercialization as well as topics on The Role of Science and Engineering Infrastructure In Promotion of Local Investors. Similarly they were also put through in the area of Commercialization of Research in Nigeria University delivered by Prof Benjamin Ozumba . The two day workshop was also an exhibition of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology which include National Agency for Science and Engineering Institute NASENI , National Biotechnology Development Agency NABDA and the Raw Material And Research And Development Agency NABDA.

Divergent views

Speaking with this reporter some of the participants expressed certification over the program adding that it would go a long way to expose them to modern and informed ways of managing their business. Mr Emeka Ogboso, who is into fabric production and processing explained that with enough resources he can train about ten persons in three months adding that the workshop should not stop at the workshop but efforts should be made in the areas of soft loans or grants. Mr Nwachukwu Chijioke of the Technology Incubation Center Owerri TIC; who is into the production of varieties of creams , natural honey as well as hair dye noted that while the workshop lasted they had interface with fellow manufacturers and an opportunity for partnership with one another. At his keynote address the Chairman National Agency for Science And Engineering Infrastructure NASE; Prof Mohammed S Haruna, noted that; “The Senate committee on Science and Technology has demonstrated uncommon support for the development of Science and Technology in the country. He noted that other sister organizations can borrow a leaf from what the Senate committee on Science and Technology has done for growth of the industrial sector.

