Ekwunife, Obidigwe Uba Pick NASS tickets

Incumbent senator representing Anambra Central District, Uche Ekwunife, retained her hold on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket yesterday as well as Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, who won his second term ticket for Anambra East and East Federal Constituency. Also, Chief Chris Uba picked the ticket for Anambra South Senatorial District under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Ekwunife and Obidigwe were returned unopposed because they had no aspirant contesting against them but in line with the Electoral Act and the constitution of the PDP delegates voted for them.

 

