Ekwunife Ranks 3rd Best In 9th Senate. With 30 Bills, 17 Motions

A Senator representing Anambra Central District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife has emerged as the third-best senator in the outgoing 9th Senate.

After a final appraisal of the 109 sitting senators, Ekwunife sponsored a total of 30 Bills and 17 Motions, a development that has also ranked her as the best senator that has so far represented Anambra State and South East in general.

Reacting to this development, the Media Assistant to Ekwunife, Mr Kingsley Ubani said that it didn’t come as a surprise as according to him Ekwunife”s success story is due to her resilience and interpersonal relationship with the leadership of the National Assembly despite the fact that she is of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in an APC controlled Chambers.

Ubani noted that Ekwunife has a passion for community development, adding that the Lawmaker believes that Community development is key to bringing governance to the grassroots.

“Ekwunife who will be leaving office in June noted that despite the fact that the primary function of a lawmaker is to make laws for the peace, order and good governance, she leveraged the platform she has as a member of the National Assembly to draw the attention of the federal government to the developmental challenges in her Senatorial District thereby attracting numerous projects and programmes to the zone.”

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremonies of St. Thomas Nkwelle Road Oraukwu and Okpokaji Road Abba, the lawmaker stated that road construction is one of the most critical enablers of economic growth.

“Understanding that nothing opens up communities like roads and other infrastructural projects, I strived hard to attract a fair share of development to our people within the reach of my office. Anambra people are industrious and place a high value on roads because a good road network facilitates ease of movement”, the federal lawmaker stated.

“The Senator while thanking the people of the Senatorial District for their support, stated that the outcome of the last election was the will of God. “I was born as Uche, the Senator in my name was made possible by God through the mandate of the people. I am satisfied with my records of achievement”, she added.