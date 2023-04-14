Ekwunife, UBWFAN call for immortalisation of Mbadinuju

The senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, has described the former governor of Anambra State, late Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, who died on Tuesday, as a kind soul, who gave his best in the service of the state while in the saddle. This is coming as the Ultimate Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN) has called for the immortalisation of the late former governor. A statement by the media assistant to the senator, Mr Kingsley Ubani, quoted Ekwunife as describing the demise of late Mbadinuju as a painful and colossal loss particularly to the state. Ekwunife, however, noted that the Uli-born politician was a distinguished and religious Nigerian with a kind soul whose immense achievements to the nation’s political landscape and socio-economic development of Anambra State will always be referenced.”
