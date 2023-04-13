Ekwunife, UBWFAN Call For Immortalization Of Mbadinuju

Senator representing Anambra Central District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife has described the former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju as a kind soul who gave his best in the service of the while in the saddle.

This is coming as the Ultimate Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN) has called for the Immortalization of the late former governor.

According to a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Senator Mr Kingsley Ubani Ekwunife noted that;

“Ekwunife described the demise of late Dr Mbadinuju as a painful and colossal loss particularly to the state, noting that the Uli-born politician was a distinguished and religious Nigerian with a kind soul whose immense achievements to the political landscape and socioeconomic development of Anambra state will always be referenced”.

The federal lawmaker stated that Dr Mbadinuju popularly known as “Odera” was a great son of our beloved state who as the then governor gave him all during his administration and greatly impacted humanity through enduring legacies.”

According to the National President of the body Hon Nkiru Nwagbo, a public establishment should be named after Mbadinuju who was the originator of the local security apparatus in the area.

“With a heavy heart we the members of the Ultimate Women Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria wish to console the family and relatives of the former governor of Anambra state Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju over the demise of this great Elder Statesman.”

“Mbadinuju was a kind man who despite all manner of attacks against his person was vindicated by his forgiving spirit of brotherhood which was made manifest in his interpersonal relationship with people.”

“As Mbadinuju passes on we find solace in the fact that we as mere mortals should strive to leave a good life while on earth as it would always be a testimony for us as we depart.’ she said.