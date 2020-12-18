El-Amin lifts 15th FirstBank Polo Georgian Cup

Playing like a team infused with the winning bug, Kaduna based polo team, El-Amin played its way yet to victory, after losing out of the last edition of the tournament to win the 101 edition of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Georgian cup which held at Kaduna polo club over the weekend. The competition which is one of the longest running sporting events in Nigeria has been sponsored by FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for One Hundred and One years, and it’s one of the longest running sports sponsorship deal in the world.

To emerge victorious, El-Amin outplayed its rival, Abuja Rubicon by 9-goal to 7-goal. Parading a high powered team led by Nigeria’s highest ranked polo player, Bello Buba, the teams Patron, Mohammed Babangida and two other mercenaries; Martins Sowedo and Raul as against Abuja Rubicons, Donovan, Manuel Crespo, Idris Gbadamosi and Ibrahim Gbadamosi, El-Amin proved that when it comes to high-goal event, its second to none.

Speaking immediately after the victory, Babangida commended his team mates, saying their determination and resolve not to give up earned them victory. Also speaking the clubs President, Abubakar Suleiman while commending FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for their support, urged them not to waver in the resolve to continue to make history with Kaduna Polo Club. “Firstbank deserves all the commendations; they have been with from inception and have been very consistent.

The 2020 edition of this event is the 101 of their sponsorship. This feat is very rare in this part of the world and that is why we should all encourage and support them so that they can continue to back us”, Suleiman said. Tournament sponsor, First- Bank, while pledging their continued support for the competition, said they will forever cherish the relationship that exists between the club and the financial institution.

