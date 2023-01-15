Sports

El Clásico: Barca face Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona will face archrivals Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup final live on the World Football channel on StarTimes. Kickoff is 8pm, and Riyadh will be the venue for the Clásico on Sunday. Real Madrid defeated Valencia in the first semifinal a day before FC Barcelona defeated Real Betis. Barça could move two titles clear of Real Madrid. The final match on Sunday will be Barça’s 16th final against Real Madrid. It’s five and a half years since the two clubs last met in a final. That was also in the Super Cup back in the days when it was a two-legged affair. Madrid won that one. In fact, in seven Super Cup finals against the all-whites, Barça have only emerged victorious once, in 2011, the last time they beat their eternal rivals in any final. The match is available for StarTimes subscribers using antenna decoders on channel 254, while dish users will watch on channel 245. “Non-StarTimes subscribers can stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app on the N800 weekly MAX VIP subscription. Active StarTimes subscribers on classic and super bouquet can stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes-ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.

 

