El Clásico: Barca face Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona will face archrivals Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup final live on the World Football channel on StarTimes. Kickoff is 8pm, and Riyadh will be the venue for the Clásico on Sunday. Real Madrid defeated Valencia in the first semifinal a day before FC Barcelona defeated Real Betis. Barça could move two titles clear of Real Madrid. The final match on Sunday will be Barça’s 16th final against Real Madrid. It’s five and a half years since the two clubs last met in a final. That was also in the Super Cup back in the days when it was a two-legged affair. Madrid won that one. In fact, in seven Super Cup finals against the all-whites, Barça have only emerged victorious once, in 2011, the last time they beat their eternal rivals in any final. The match is available for StarTimes subscribers using antenna decoders on channel 254, while dish users will watch on channel 245. “Non-StarTimes subscribers can stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app on the N800 weekly MAX VIP subscription. Active StarTimes subscribers on classic and super bouquet can stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes-ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.
Related Articles
FA Cup finals: Bayelsa teams make history in Benin
Two Bayelsa state teams, Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United on Sunday made history in the ancient city of Benin after lifting this year’s male and female FA Cup. Bayelsa Queens defeated FC Robo of Lagos 4-2 in the women’s final while Bayelsa United came out on top 4-3 against Nasarawa United in the penalty […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Qatar 2022 qualifying roundup: Ronaldo on target in Portugal win
• Diogo Jota also scores as Portugal beat Luxembourg 3-1 • Netherlands defeat Gibraltar 7-0; Belgium 8-0 Belarus Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but then missed a sitter as Portugal were forced to come from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 away on Tuesday. Luxembourg went into the game full of confidence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League play-offs
Manchester United has been drawn to face Spanish football powerhouse, Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs FULL DRAW Barcelona v Manchester United Juventus v Nantes Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes Ajax v Union Berlin Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco Sevilla v PSV FC Salzburg v Roma More details later… TRY IT […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)