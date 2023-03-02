Sports

El Clásico live on StarTimes as Barca, Real meet in Copa

Thursday evening at 9 pm, Barcelona and Real Madrid will square up in the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final match, one of themostanticipated clashesinallof football.

StarTimes will broadcast the match live on their World football channel, and it promises to be an incredible spectacle. With both teams showing why they are the best in the world, this match is sure to be full of drama and excitement.

It’s a game that has become a symbol of Spanish rivalries and emotions and is always a must-watch event for football fans worldwide.

Real Madrid are looking to revenge the loss of the Spanish Super Cup trophy to Barcelona in January, while Barcelona are hoping to make a triumphant return to their winning ways. Both teams have some of the greatest players in the world, and this match is sure to be an epic battle.

Fans can follow all the pre-match buildup and post-match reactions on StarTimes football channels, with all the latest news, analysis, and highlights. And then tune in to the World Football channel at 9pm on Thursday evening to watch it live.

