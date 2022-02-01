News

El-Rufai: 9 persons kidnapped daily in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Tuesday disclosed that an average of nine persons were kidnapped in the state every day in 2021.

Speaking at the presentation of the state’s 2021 Annual Security Report, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Tuesday, El-Rufai said, the report “shows that in 2021, an average of nine persons were kidnapped daily across Kaduna State, mostly in the Kaduna Central senatorial district.”

El-Rufai, also called for the establishment of a Theatre Command similar to that of North-East, to tackle the security situation in the five states of the North-West and Niger State bedevilled by banditry.

The governor also said: “There is also an escalation in the number of persons killed by a whopping 255 per cent compared to those sadly killed by banditry and criminality in 2020 in spite of our best efforts in supporting the federal security agencies to bring an end to this phenomenon.”

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to “confront the insurgency that has clearly emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger State with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.”

According to him: “We are in no doubt that there must be an urgent national effort to strengthen our security forces. The military and police need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground. The security of our communities depends on the robust projection of state power, and that can only be done with sufficient security personnel to oversee and deter criminals. The prerogatives of the state need to be asserted, not merely proclaimed. The people we put in uniform must never be placed in avoidable danger, outgunned or outnumbered by non-state actors.”

El-Rufai explained that the tragic events of 2021 reported today reinforce the importance of collaboration as a security tool. “Governors of five frontline states in the North-west zone and Niger State continue to share information and press for the security agencies for a sustained campaign of continuous, simultaneous operations against the terrorists across our vast region,” he said.

Meanwhile the security report, presented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, shows that, a total of 1,192 persons were killed by banditry and other violent attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 people were kidnapped and 891 others injured within the year.

The report presented to Governor Nasir el-Rufai also said 13,788 cows were rustled across the state within the 12 months covered by the report.

According to the Report, 50 children were among those killed, as 1,038 were men and 104 were women.

 

Our Reporters

