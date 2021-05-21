News

El-Rufai absent as FG inaugurates c’ttee to resolve NLC, Kaduna govt dispute

Posted on 2021-05-21

After five days of crippled activities in Kaduna State, leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to settle their dispute and embrace peaceful correlation, by desisting from any further industrial action or victimization of workers.

To this effect, a 10 man bi-partite committee has been set up by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, with representatives from the state government and the NLC, to critically look at the issues under contention and resolve them based on provisions of section 20 of the Labour Act. Although Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, was absent at the meeting, the state’s Head of Service, Bariatu Mohammed; Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani; represented the state, while the delegation of the NLC was led by its President, Ayuba Wabba. Recall that the NLC had embarked on a strike and protest in the state, over the ‘unfair sack’ of workers on Grade level 14, compulsory retirement of workers who have attained the age of 50 years irrespective of their Grade Levels, reduction of local government staff strength to 50 in the 23 local government areas, and the casualisation of workers on Grade Level 1-6.

Following the interruption of the protest by armed thugs and the stance by labour to cripple all activities in the state, Ngige had apprehended the strike by summoning both parties to a conciliatory meeting to settle the raging dispute. The MoU as read by the minister noted that officials of Kaduna State Government debunked all the issues under contention, adding that they were only trying to implement the Kaduna State Government Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Programme approved by the StateExecutiveCouncilsince 2016. The NLC on its part, had explained they got into the dispute following reports by their Kaduna State affiliate Unions and Negotiating Councils. The MoU reads in part: “The meeting agreed that all the listed issues fall within the ambit of redundancy therefore, it was resolved that the principle of redundancy as stated in section 20 of Labour Act, Cap L 1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) should apply.

