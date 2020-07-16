El-Rufai advises leaders to counter false claims

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed to elected officials and traditional rulers not to shy away from taking up the leadership roles in their communities. The governor, who gave the advice on yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting, told the political and traditional authorities of Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas not to abdicate their responsibilities. El Rufai assured the stakeholders that the Kaduna State Government will uphold the right of every citizen to live in peace and harmony. He also called on the communities to expose and report the few that engage in the incitement and violent actions that menace and endanger the many. Responding to the request for firm action against persons using conventional and social media to spread fake news and panic, El Rufai pointed out to them that ceding the narrative of events in the area ‘’to non-formal actors is not helpful to the cause of peace and the rule of law.”

