El-Rufai, Amaechi’s outbursts expose APC’s complicity in terrorist attacks –PDP

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the outbursts of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, and the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, on the recent Kaduna train at-tack, allegedly exposed the complicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government in various terrorist attacks. The party quoted Mallam el-Rufai as saying: “We know where their camps are, we know where they are, the DSS has their phone numbers, they listen to them and they give me reports…” It also noted that Amaechi had said: “We knew what the problems would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment…

I warned that lives will be lost and now lives are lost… When you come with sincerity to the government and your colleagues stop you, it is annoying.” PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, alleged that: “These revelations from high-ranking APC public officials who are in the position to know is troubling as they are unequivocal confirmation that APC leaders are in league with terrorists.”

It wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to retain Dr. Isa Pantami as Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, which it stated, is indispensable in any meaningful fight against terrorism in the country. PDP noted that it has variously requested for a total overhaul and change of guard at the Ministry of Communications, but regretted that its advice had been ignored.

 

