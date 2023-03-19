El-Rufai, APC candidate deliver polling unit in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, delivered his Polling Unit 024 Ungwan Sarki, in Kaduna Metropolis to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Presiding Officer Haruna Shafiu who announced the results, said the APC candidate, Senator Uba Sani polled 257 votes as against the PDP Candidate, Isa Ashiru who scored 81 votes in the governorship poll. He also declared that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while ADP scored 3 votes and PRP 4 votes. In the same vein, the APC also won in polling unit 026 next to where Governor El-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, while PDP scored 61 votes.
