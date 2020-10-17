News

El-Rufai appoints judicial panel on police brutality

The Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state. This followed the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) as fallout of the #ENDSARS protests.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday said the Judicial Commission of Inquiry will be inaugurated on October 19. According to the statement, Justice David Shiri Wyom (rtd) is the chairman of the seven-member panel, while AIG Lawal Tanko (rtd) is member, Rebecca Sako-John and Mustapha Jumare, represent the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Adekeye also said Yakubu Umar Ibrahim represents students, while Nathaniel Sheyi Bagudu and Inna Binta Audu, will represent the youth and National Human Rights Commission respectively.

The statement further said that Hajara Abubakar, acting Director, Citizens Right Department of the Ministry of Justice, represents the Attorney-General of Kaduna State. Adekeye said: “Representatives of civil society and youth groups will be appointed to join the governor and heads of security agencies deployed in Kaduna State, on the Special Security and Human Rights Committee that will oversee the activities of these security agencies.”

