El-Rufai appoints Kaduna Solicitor General as Deputy Chief of Staff

Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has redeployed the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Chris Umar,to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Matters to Governor Nasir El Rufai. A statement by El- Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, said: “This is the fifth position in which the versatile Mr. Umar will be serving since he joined the Kaduna State Government as Special Adviser-Legal Matters in 2015.”

The statement recalled that Umar had been the Acting Secretary/ Legal Adviser of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) and Deputy Chief of Staff to Deputy Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala before his deployment as Solicitor- General/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice during the first term of Malam Nasir El- Rufai. “Chris Umar has two decades of post-call experience spanning private practice, consultancy, and public service,” Adekeye said.

