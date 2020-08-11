News

El-Rufai appoints management, board of Kaduna agencies

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies in the state.

 

Governor El-Rufai said the new appointment was part of his efforts to strengthen the state government’s structures across the board. A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said new executive directors and a secretary had been appointed to Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), to work with the Executive Chairman, Dr. Zaid Abubakar.

 

The statement listed Jeremiah Adams, Mohammed Lawal and Simeon Kato as executive directors of KADIRS while Aysha Ahmad Mohammed, is now the secretary/lega  adviser.

 

The special adviser also confirmed that Ishaya Habu Anka is the chairman of Local Government Service Board and Magaji Sadiq, Mahmud Zailani and Cecilia Musa are permanent members representing Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 respectively.

 

Adekeye further confirmed that Dan Ndackson is chairman, Pensions Bureau while Prof. Salamatu Isah, is the executive secretary of the bureau.

