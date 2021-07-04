News

El-Rufai: At 62, I’m too old to be president

  • Why people call me Jihadist

 

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he does not have a presidential ambition but accused some persons of labeling him as a Jihadist because they taught he wants to be president.

 

This was as he also posited that, at 62, he was too old to lead Nigeria. The governor said that he has suffered presidential ambition suspicion for about 15 years, a development he said has made some people paint him in a bad light, including calling him a Jihadist, just to keep him out of the presidential race. El-Rufai spoke in an interview with the Pidgin service of the BBC.

 

