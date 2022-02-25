EL-RUFAI: Banditry in N’West more serious than B/Haram

…suggests simultaneous land, air operations in six states to wipe them out

…explains why insurgents’re surrendering

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El- Rufai insists the challenge posed by banditryintheNorthWestis more serious than the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. The North West consists of Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

El-Rufai said this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents at a briefing organised by the PresidentialCommunication Team at the Presidential Villa, yesterday. According to him, bandits can be wiped out with well-coordinated simultaneous air and ground raids by government forces.

The rampaging bandits have killed many, kidnapped scores and displaced thousands in the region. Asked to compare banditry in the North West to the insurgencyintheNorthEast, El-Rufai said: “I’m persuaded that the insurgency in the North West is far more serious than Boko Haram, both in terms of the numbers of the people affected.

I have shown you the numbers in Kaduna. I canassureyouthat the numbers in Zamfara and Katsina are up to three times this if they are keeping tabs. The numbers in Sokoto, Niger, and Kebbi will be about this. “We are talking of tens of thousands of people getting killed, getting kidnapped. It isfarmoreseriousthanBoko Haram. Theonlythingisthat these guys don’t occupy territories; they are in the forest and ungoverned spaces. “So, they do not attract the kind of single-minded attention that Boko Haram does. And because Boko Haram’s ideology is religious, intentionally religious, it elicits more passion but really, this is a far more serious problem.

“Because this is a situation largely in which people of about the same ethnicity, same religion are killing each other, stealing each other’s property; creating an industry out of criminality. It’s very, very serious and it requires single-minded attention.” On why government is reluctanttowipeoutthebandits, who have been declared terrorists, when their camps in the forests were already known and documented, the governor, said: “Yes, we know where these bandits are, we have the maps. But somebody has to go in and kill them. I can’t do that. If that somebody doesn’t have enough men, doesn’t have enough firepower, doesn’t have the technology, no one is going to commit suicide. “This is why under this administration; the Nigeria Governors’ Forum collaborated with the Federal Government to take money from the excess crude account to buy Super Tucano jets and other armaments to strengthen our defence system.” To decisively deal with the hoodlums, El-Rufai suggested that a simultaneous operation of the land and air forces be carried out in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger states to wipe them out.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said: “A lot of work was done to track the financing of Boko Haram and their supply chain. Part of the reason why they have been surrendering in droves is that the financing has been cut off and their logistics chain disrupted. Thanks to the government of the United Arab Emirates that caught some people sending money from there to here (Boko Haram fighters in Nigeria), that was linked to Boko Haram and then our own intelligence agency here did very good work.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...