El-Rufai bans religious protests in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State Government has banned all forms of religious protests in the North-West state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan.

The Kaduna government’s decision followed the religious riot that broke out on Saturday in neighbouring Sokoto State.

Hundreds of placard-carrying Muslim youths began a protest in Sokoto on Saturday morning and demanded the release of two suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.

Deborah was lynched and then burnt on Thursday on the school premises for alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Muslim protesters in Sokoto on Saturday clashed with security operatives who fired shots to disperse the surging demonstrators.

Also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State imposed a curfew on the people of the state amid rising tension.

Following Tambuwal’s directive, El-Rufai banned religious protests in Kaduna, saying some “unpatriotic elements” planned to organise a “series of for-and-against protests” related to the unfolding event in Sokoto.

The statement was titled: ‘KDSG Security Update: Saturday 14th May 2022’.

It read: “The Kaduna State Government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council, has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the State with immediate effect.

This prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian states.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who has been briefed on the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the state.

“The governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room.”

