El-Rufai: Boko Haram, Ansaru terror groups now in Kaduna

…insists insecurity has moved from N’East to N’West …frets over high incidence of IED usage in the state

‘Released kidnap victim said terrorists made comments like ‘the forests in Kaduna are even better than that of Sambisa and so they should all relocate here’

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has raised the alarm over the emergence of Boko Haram elements, terrorists’ enclave and the activities of Ansaru insurgents in some parts of the state. The governor named the areas as Birnin Gwari and Chukun local governments. The governor also expressed concerns over the high incidence on the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the state, which suggests the terrorists have moved into and around the state. El-Rufai, who is worried by the prevailing terrorism, especially across the state occasioned by kidnapping and killings, said some communities have also been taken over by informants and used as hideous by the bandits.

The governor named the communities as Katari, Akilibu and Rijana, all in Chikun Local Government Area. The governor made the remarks on Thursday shortly after receiving the first quarter security report from the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. He also disclosed that the debriefing of the first Abuja- Kaduna train kidnap victim to be released indicated that the terrorists were making comments like “the forests in Kaduna are even better than that of Sambisa and so they should all relocate here”. According to El Rufai: “The problem of insecurity now has moved from the North East to the North West.

“The situation in the North West is far more serious and could be potentially more dangerous than we have ever had in the North East. And we would like the military and security agencies to take notice of this before it gets out of control,” he warned. He argued that: “A movement from banditry to terrorism with expertise in making explosive devices. And again this is because Boko Haram and ANSARU elements have moved into the state.’’ Speaking earlier, in his security report, Security Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, said 360 persons were killed by terrorists in the first quarter of 2022, adding that 1,389 persons were kidnapped during the period under review.

