El-Rufai calls for decentralisation of judiciary

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has called for decentralization of the judiciary, saying that heavy caseload of High Court Judges in the state was hindering administration of justice.

The governor made this known when the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr. Olumide Akpata paid him a courtesy call yesterday. El-Rufai disclosed that ‘’on average a High Court judge in Kaduna State handles about 250 cases.’”

The governor said that he was ‘’happy that the National Assembly has started the process of trying to remove the bottleneck and I urge the Nigerian Bar Association to openly support it,” arguing that decentralizing of the judiciary will be ‘’in the interest of administration of justice, it will give more opportunities for qualified lawyers in the private and public sectors and the academia, to be part of the judiciary.’’

The governor further argued that bringing in outsiders always brings innovation and new ideas to improve the system. He went on: ‘’We are pushing for the creation of State Judicial Councils that will handle the appointment of High Court judges in the states, because that is the only way that we will be able to take our fates in our hands.

“I believe that we have enough lawyers in the public and private sectors in Kaduna state, to get 20 judges tomorrow, if the state’s Judicial Council screens them and makes their recommendations. But we are constitutionally constrained as we speak.’

