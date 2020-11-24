News

El-Rufai calls for partnership with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

Kaduna State G o v e r n o r, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said that the current security challenge facing the state required that traditional rulers demonstrate greater dynamism in promoting peaceful relations in their communities.

 

This was as he also said that; “Addressing the security challenges and threats to the rural economy that had become a menace some of our communities requires a strong partnership between the government and the traditional institutions.” The governor spoke in Takau, near Kafanchan, after presenting the staff of office to the new Agwam Zikpak,

 

His Highness, Dr. Kantiyok Josiah Tagwai. He also commended the ongoing peace process in the area and wished him success in leading a new era of cooperation and concord in his chiefdom.

 

El-Rufai said: “Following recent tragic events in Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas, there have been remarkable attempts at community level peace-building. ‘’We wish to commend all the personalities and institutions involved in and supporting the efforts to chart a new path of peaceful relations in our communities,’’ he added.

 

The governor noted with delight that there ‘is also a peace process in this chiefdom, following the courageous and exemplary peace process initiated by His Highness, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, in neighbouring Zangon Kataf Local Government.’

 

He told Tagwai that he had been appointed because of his intellect, managerial experience and leadership potentials, explaining that his government would never approve the nomination of people who were not above board as traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

 

According to the governor, traditional rulers should not only be princes who have integrity, but they should also have vast experience and be well educated. “The traditional leaders of this day and age in Kaduna State must not only be born in royal homes, but must be soundly educated and possesses solid experience in the public or private sectors.

 

“They must have a distinguished track record of honesty that is free of corruption, must demonstrate commitment to promoting community values, unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence in our state and nation at large,’’ he added.

 

Governor el-Rufai pointed out that his government had been observing these guiding principles in all its decisions and choices in the appointment of graded chiefs and emirs since 2015, promising to sustain and entrench them by legislation and regulations.

 

He argued that these reforms were imperative because ‘traditional rulers are also instrumental in providing community level intelligence and security information, keeping records of births and deaths, increasing school enrolment and mobilising citizens for preventive health care initiatives like immunisation.

 

‘ He also said that Tagwai was appointed Agwam Zikpak II, due to his unblemished pedigree, education, experience, exposure, nonpartisanship and record of integrity.

