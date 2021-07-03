News

El-Rufai conniving with Yari, Marafa to cause confusion in Zamfara APC –Shinkafi

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has accused Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, of causing confusion in Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Shinkafi who defected to APC with Zamfara State governor Bello Matawelle this week, alleged that former governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa, flouted the directives of the party national leadership after a meeting with el-Rufai. He said that Yari and Marafa contravened the constitution of the party by rejecting the directives of the APC leadership over dissolution of party executive at all levels in the state. According to him, this was a slap on the face of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party national leadership.

“The actions of Abdul’Aziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa clearly violated Article 21 (a), (iii) and (iv) of the Constitution of All Progressives Congress, 2014 as amended,” Shinkafi stated. He called for expulsion of the duo and their supporters from the party, noting that Article 21 of the APC constitution provides for the powers to discipline party members.

Shinkafi said Yari, Marafa and their supporters should know that nobody is above the law, adding that the directive of the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni appointing Matawalle as the leader of APC in Zamfara is sacrosanct. “As from 29th June 2021, Governor Matawalle has been bestowed with the position of APC leader in Zamfara State, as such, any action taken by any member of the party was a violation of the party’s constitution. “I am surprised that after Yari, who told the world that he would support Matawalle to build the party, could now go back to Kaduna and hold another meeting challenging the National Caretaker Committee Chairman,” he said.

Shinkafi said the attempts by Yari and Marafa to factionalise the APC would be resisted and urged national leadership of the party to take drastic actions to save the party from the 2019 calamity. “Yari, Marafa and their supporters should be put under watch so that they would not have the chance of disuniting our great party. “Yari and his supporters should know that we are now bonafide members of the APC as such, we will not fold our arms to watch some disgruntled elements to be spoiling our party. “They should know that they cannot intimidate us or remove us from the APC,” he said. He appealed to Malam el-Rufai to stay clear of Zamfara State politics as he has no mandate to interfere in the internal issues of the party.

