El-Rufai, Deputy take Covid-19 jabs

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his deputy Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, yesterday took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines at the government house in Kaduna. El-Rufai also urged traditional rulers in the state to publicly take the vaccines in their domain to give confidence to those doubting its safety.

According to the governor, the vaccine is safe and the state has received 180,000 doses, adding that health workers are already taking their own jab. His words: “This is to inform our Traditional Leaders that we have received about 180,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. “Our frontline health workers are being vaccinated right now and I have, along with the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council, taken the vaccine for all our citizens to see.

“The vaccine is quite safe and we urge all of you to be the first to take the jab in your communities to encourage our citizens to follow suit. This will accelerate the return to normalcy in our lives and pursuit of livelihoods, and full opening up of all schools, event centres, restaurants, markets and gamut of human activities.”

