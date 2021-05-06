El-Rufai disobeying court order on Durbar Hotel, Abacha family cries out

The family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has cried out over the action of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, who has allegedly mobilised machineries to clear the site of the demolished Durbar Hotel, despite a court order restraining him and his agencies from doing so. But in a swift reaction, when contacted on the telephone concerning the allegation, the state’s Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP), Mr. Bayero Dari, asked for time to get the facts of the issue and report back. He simply said: “Give me one hour, I will call back.”

However, the DPP did not call back till the time of filing this report. New Telegraph learnt that El-Rufai was alleged to have concluded plans to turn the hotel land into a public garden and relaxation spot, when the court was yet to decide on the matter. It was also gathered that the Abacha family claimed that El-Rufai had moved machineries to the land and that the clearing of the site had commenced in earnest in the past one week. Speaking through the family’s lawyer, Dr. Reuben Atabo, the Abacha family said they were surprised to see a bulldozer clearing the site in the first week of May till date when the Kaduna State High Court had fixed May 30, 2021 to rule on the injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the land.

Atabo, who was represented by Mr. Joshua Rimven, at a press briefing in Kaduna, said: “We are suspecting the government of Kaduna State to have taken bulldozer to the site to clear the place because we have a case between the demolished Durbar Hotel and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as the first defendant. “Other defendants are the Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner of Justice, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) as well as the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS). “There is already an injunction restraining them from interfering or coming into this land or doing anything on the land after demolishing the place last time.”

