News

El-Rufai disobeying court order on Durbar Hotel, Abacha family cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has cried out over the action of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, who has allegedly mobilised machineries to clear the site of the demolished Durbar Hotel, despite a court order restraining him and his agencies from doing so. But in a swift reaction, when contacted on the telephone concerning the allegation, the state’s Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP), Mr. Bayero Dari, asked for time to get the facts of the issue and report back. He simply said: “Give me one hour, I will call back.”

However, the DPP did not call back till the time of filing this report. New Telegraph learnt that El-Rufai was alleged to have concluded plans to turn the hotel land into a public garden and relaxation spot, when the court was yet to decide on the matter. It was also gathered that the Abacha family claimed that El-Rufai had moved machineries to the land and that the clearing of the site had commenced in earnest in the past one week. Speaking through the family’s lawyer, Dr. Reuben Atabo, the Abacha family said they were surprised to see a bulldozer clearing the site in the first week of May till date when the Kaduna State High Court had fixed May 30, 2021 to rule on the injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the land.

Atabo, who was represented by Mr. Joshua Rimven, at a press briefing in Kaduna, said: “We are suspecting the government of Kaduna State to have taken bulldozer to the site to clear the place because we have a case between the demolished Durbar Hotel and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as the first defendant. “Other defendants are the Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner of Justice, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) as well as the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS). “There is already an injunction restraining them from interfering or coming into this land or doing anything on the land after demolishing the place last time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Summon Sanwo-Olu, 12 others, #EndSARS protesters’ lawyer tells panel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The counsel for the #EndSARS protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, yesterday asked the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters to summon Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 12 others. He made said this in a December 9 application to the panel’s Chairman, Judge Emeritus Doris Okuwobi. The […]
News

Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb […]
News

Pantami: Buhari’s action insensitive – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive, the presidency’s statement exonerating Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, of allegation of supporting terrorism. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of providing cover to the minister. The party said that this further confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica