El-Rufai: FG debunks claims of sabotaging Tinubu’s presidential ambition

The Federal Government Wednesday, stated that it is not “officially aware” of any persons in the Presidential Villa scheming the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State had, during an interview on Channels TV, claimed that ‘some elements’ in the Presidential Villa are plotting against Tinubu as their preferred candidate did not win the APC primary election last year.

However, reacting to those claims while speaking to newsmen at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, disclosed that the Buhari-led government has been fair to all candidates irrespective of party affiliations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...