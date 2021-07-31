El-Rufai files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky, seeks arrest of IMN leader

The Kaduna State Government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

The fresh charges are coming barely 48 hours after the IMN leader and his wife were discharged and acquitted by a High Court on allegation of culpable homicide among others.

The state government also said that with the fresh charges, the court would soon give an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky and his wife.

The fresh charges border on terrorism and treasonable felony against the State and Federal Government. Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, of the eight charges brought against them by the Kaduna State Government over lack of merit.

But, not satisfied with the ruling, the State Government on Thursday filed fresh seven charges against the IMN leader at the Federal High Court.

Kaduna Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, said with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for arrest of El-Zakzaky to answer the charges.

He further explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations dated back to 2015

