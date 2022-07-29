El-Rufai: How I told Buhari about terrorists’ plot to abduct him

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about the plot by terrorists to abduct him. He insisted Buhari was not aware of the plans until he met with him on Sunday. In a video released over the weekend, the terrorists that abducted some train passengers in March threatened to kidnap El- Rufai and Buhari. The governor said it was because of the threat posed by terrorists that he has been advocating the bombing of their camps in the forest, saying it is the only solution to tackling the menace.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who spoke on a radio programme on Wednesday night, said he had been warned to be careful. He words: “Insecurity is a major challenge and the disturbing thing is that despite our efforts at the state level, the situation is getting worse. It is affecting our efforts to bring investors into the state and even those that have invested, their businesses are not moving as expected. “For example, there is a company that is mining iron ore and turning it into iron in Kagarko Local Government, they were supposed to finish building the company last month.

But due to the security challenges, especially since the attack on the Abuja- Kaduna train, the expatriates that were supposed to come from abroad to install their machines said they cannot come. That is even taking about those that have already invested, not to talk about those we are trying to bring in. “Insecurity is really setting us back. Our hope is that the Federal Government will use its military might and other security apparatus to deal with these terrorists,atbecause I have always said it, and the people of Kaduna State know that, we should use the land and air army to bomb these people out of existence.

There is no way to end this challenge, except we do that. “Now, it has gotten to a level where terrorists will go to Kuje prison and free their people. And they even did a video where they were threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and me and take us to their jungle. “People have always told me that me and my family should be careful. But, how come we would be a nation where we have the military and police but some terrorists will come out and threaten to abduct our President? “If before now, people thought it is a problem that is only affecting states like Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna, now it has come home. We must rise up and deal with these people (terrorists). “What happened within this week is what made me seek to see the President and I called him that I needed to see him. So, he gave me an appointment for Sunday and I went to see him.

Then, I told him about the recent developments, particularly the video released by the terrorists. In fact, up till that moment, he was not even aware. So, the following day, Monday, the Zamfara Governor, Bello Mattawalle confirmed to him, that he even saw the video, so we need to take action. “The President told me he met with the Service Chiefs the previous week before I met him, like three or four days before I met him and that he gave them very clear directive that they must carry out a comprehensive military operation to finish these people. “Waiting for them to attack before we respond is not what will bring an end to these challenges. It is compulsory that we take the battle to their doorstep and deal with them. May God bring an end to it, but truly the challenge is disturbing and our hope is that the Federal Government will do the needful.” The governor urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the country and security officers

