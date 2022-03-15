El-Rufai: How some govs, stakeholders tried to abort APC Nat’l Convention

Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai is the Governor of Kaduna State. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the forthcoming national convention of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice for the national chairmanship of the party. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What exactly did President Muhammadu Buhari tell the governors concerning the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

In the last couple of weeks, the Progressives Governors Forum led by our chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State had had several meetings with the President and had several meetings among ourselves to try to get the process of the national convention going because we are all well-informed people. I administered Abuja for four years and very little goes on in this town without us hearing and we began to get signals that there are some elements in the party that were bent on ensuring that the national convention does not take place. You recall that this national convention was supposed to take place in November last year, December and finally a February date was announced and no concert steps were taken to actualize that.

And even with the unilateral announcement of March 26 as the date of the convention without consulting us as governors, we began to get signals that there are elements in the party leadership as well as some governors that are working together to ensure that the March 26 date is missed.

If it is missed, the following Saturday is the beginning of Ramadan, which means that we are not likely to have a convention until May after Salah. And if we are having a convention in May, based on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, we have already lost one month that we should be conducting primaries.

So, this really made us become very concerned and we demanded to see Mr President as Progressives Governors Forum along with the leadership of the party and we met the President on the 22 of February and laid out to him what we think are the steps that are needed to be taken if we are to have our convention by 26th of March.

And one of the first steps, of course, is for us to know where the national chairman of the party will be coming from because that will then determine the zoning of the rest five other zones.

So, what was the response of the President?

The President gave us a decision on that, he said he is reluctant to get involved in who is the national chairman but he said we should look at North-Central because all the aspirants he is looking at are in the North-Central. So, with that, we went and did a zoning formula, we presented that zoning formula to him, he signed off on the zoning formula and it was supposed to be sent to the Progressives Governors Forum chair and then the party will ratify it.

Then we didn’t hear anything and the list was not sent to the governor’s forum instead there was another list circulating with even in four offices, names have already been chosen, which we know is not from the president.

The president was reluctant to even nominate who will be the chairman of the party, he said he is not contesting and wants to hand the party to strong leadership that will ensure that it continues. He said he is not interested in who is the national chairman unlike in 2019 when he was contesting.

But we said Mr President, all of us are state governors and we have an influence on who is the state chairman of the party, so it is only feasible and logical for us to give you the opportunity to guide us on who you think we should support as national chairman. We forced him literally to do that because he didn’t want to do it.

So, when a list started going around with people’s names, deputy national chairman north, deputy national chairman south, national secretary in addition to the national chairman, we knew that there was something fishy.

We went to see the president and the president looked at the zoning formula we have sent to him before, he said this is the correct zoning formula signed and dated 1st of March.

Was it the same list adopted by the zoning committee?

Yes, it is the same list that has now been ratified by the zoning committee and there was nothing to change. It was a very fair formula in the sense that all the positions held in the last eight years by zones in the south are flipped to the north. If you look at the national chairman,

North-Central, it is because North-Central is now swapping with South-South. And all the positions of South-South in the last eight years went to North-Central. And all the positions of the North-East in the last eight years went to the South- West and that is why the South-West has the position of the secretary.

All the positions of the South-East went to the North- West that is why the North-West has the position of the national organizing secretary. It was simple, fair and logical.

But did the president specifically tell the governors about his choice of the chairman of the party?

He did.

Who is the person?

I’m not permitted to reveal it but he has told us who he prefers as the chairman of the party because the tradition of APC is that the president decides on who he is most comfortable with as the chairman of the party and we try to achieve consensus around that person.

Was that the case in the Oshiomhole case?

It was the case with Oyegun. It was the same El-Rufai with Oshiomhole and we are doing the same thing in this case. And the reason why I cannot tell you who the president prefers is that we are still doing the work of reconciling all aspirants in the North-Central to step down for the president’s annointed candidate.

So, you are going to Eagle Square with a consensus candidate?

For chairmanship, we normally adopt a consensus for the national chairmanship of the party. Other positions may be contested but usually the national chairmanship and by extension, secretary, we do that by consensus.

That is how it has always been if you look at the past conventions we had.

There are speculations that the person the president picked is from Nasarawa State, a former governor and a sitting senator, is that the same case in Governor Buni, did the President say Governor Buni should go?

Yes and no, and that is not really what is important. I’m trying to give you a narrative of how things happened and on the second meeting of 1st March where zoning was concluded, no doubt about zoning, no doubt about the convention and we said convention committee must be set up. In that meeting, the president gave three directives.

He said he accepted the zoning formula that is fairest to everyone, I will sit with all the aspirants from the North- Central and try to get them to agree to a consensus around one aspirant when I come back from my trip.

Thirdly, he said that they should swear in the state chairmen because the state chairmen were elected months ago and they have not been sworn in because they have not been sworn in the state executives are not functioning.

So, he sai,d swear in state chairmen for them to go and swear in state executive committee members and then fix a date and give notice for an emergence National Executive Committee meeting, one week notice is required and the president directed that it should be done. In that meeting,

Buni was not present but one of the members of the caretaker committee, Governor Yahaya Bello as well as Governor Sani Bello of Niger State was there. And they were mandated to pass this information to the caretaker committee to affect these actions.

This was on the 1st of March and, of course, you know that the president left on Tuesday for Kenya but no action was taken. The national chairman travelled abroad on medical treatment and handed over to Governor Sani Bello as acting chairman while he is away.

Governor Bello now said let’s implement the president’s directives and issue a notice for NEC meeting and the national secretary just refused. When we heard about it we converged again in Abuja and on Sunday before the President l

eft, we had an early morning meeting with him and say Mr President there is no movement on these things and we are hearing that there is a court order but we have not to find the court order.

Is it the same court order that was obtained late last year?

This court order was obtained in November because a member of the party went to court to say that there must be no convention until his case against the party is disposed of, which can take months or years.

And the lawyer of the party and the lawyers of Governor Buni went to court and agreed with the petitioner and got this court order. Nobody knew about this court order because it was never brought to the technical committee and it was in sort of hiding like a hiding nuclear weapon to destroy the convention.

This further made us believe that there are fifth columnists in the party that wants to bring this party down because if you do not have an elected executive committee of the party and we go-ahead to have primaries, we are likely to have candidates that would lose all their sits as we saw in Zamfara State.

To what end would a member of the party at that highest level go to do what you are discussing?

We don’t know and it doesn’t make any sense but you can see that it is real. It took us a lot of efforts to go through all the FCT High Courts, Federal High Courts before we found it and when we reported to the President that no action has been taken, he said look,

Governor Sani Bello must take over on Monday and we should use whatever legal means necessary to make sure that this convention is delivered. It was the president’s order to us as governors and he said he is relying on us to do what is legally necessary, vacate this order, Sani Bello takes over the leadership of the party, reconstitute all the committees of the convention and ensure that the March 26 date of the convention is sacrosanct. So,

Governor Sani Bello has President Buhari’s backing?

He has the president’s full backing and the backing of at least 19 of the 23 APC governors and deputy governors.

So, the other governors are with Governor Buni?

There are some governors that are not fully on board and they are the ones planting fake stories that this one has resigned and that one has not resigned and you get all kinds of stories on social media.

But what I’m telling you are the facts and this is the situation. And since Monday when Governor Sani Bello took over, you can see we have made substantial progress. Convention sub-committees have been formed and they have been sworn in. The convention sub-committee formed earlier had 1700 members, which is half of the capacity of Eagles Square and it is the recipe for confusion.

But now we have compact convention subcommittees, they have been sworn in and they are working and now we are more confident than ever that the convention will take place. We are aware of this court order. We are taking steps to deal with it. We are also conceding with reconciliation because there are issues in some states like Sokoto. The caretaker committee received the report and refused to act on it and now it is being acted upon.

We are engaged in active reconciliation and most of the governors of APC have moved to Abuja we are going to remain here to engage in a very vigilant reconciliation to bring everybody together and ensure that the convention takes place on the 26th of March. Immediately after that, the new leadership of the party would announce programmes for the primaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...