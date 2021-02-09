News Top Stories

El-Rufai: I won’t negotiate with bandits

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

…says Northern govs divided over solution

 

 

Following another deadly attack at the weekend in Kaduna by bandits, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has declared that the state is at war with the bandits. El-Rufai vowed not to negotiate with the bandits.

 

This is coming as El-Rufai also distanced himself and his administration from the peace efforts of Kaduna-based renowned Islamic cleric, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, adding that anyone that believes the bandits will repent is deceiving himself.

 

The governor also declared that one of the challenges in tackling the issue of banditry in the North- West is the division among the governors on the manner of approach in tackling the menace. Bandits had hit two local government areas of Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru in Kaduna State at the weekend killing not less than 23 persons and injuring over 10 others.

 

They also burnt down houses, warehouses, shops, a church and carted away foodstuffs and other valuables. Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Radio Service monitored yesterday in Kaduna, El- Rufai vowed that he won’t negotiate with them. According to him, the issue of forgiveness and compensation for the bandits being negotiated by Sheikh Gumi is out of the equation, saying that any bandit arrested in the state will be killed.

 

El-Rufai also said he did not believe that a Fulani herdsman who ventured into banditry and collecting millions of naira as ransom will repent, insisting that it was not right to compensate people that have killed people and destroyed their means of livelihoods.

The governor also said some of the governors of the North-West see dialogue with the bandits as a solution, while others didn’t; a development that is hampering a holistic approach.

 

He said: “We lack unity among ourselves (North- West governors) in this region to work together to eliminate these bandits. We in Kaduna and Niger states  proare still communicating on how to end this problem.

 

The Niger governor used to call me and we discuss. “Anybody that thinks a Fulani man that ventured into kidnapping for ransom and he is earning millions of naira would go back to his former way of life of getting N100,000 after selling a cow in a year must be deceiving himself. “Why should they (bandits) be compensated after killing people, and destroying their houses?

 

Who offended them? Ahmad Gumi is my friend and this is what we discussed with him. “I told him that the majority of these Fulani bandits don’t believe in religion. Therefore, I don’t believe in what he (Sheikh Gumi) is doing that they should be forgiven and compensated.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19 2nd wave: PTF mulls lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; as well as Lagos and Plateau States. PTF National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Muhammed, who stated this on Friday, described as alarming, the rising cases of infections recorded in the three urban areas. Muhammed said data showed that urban local […]
News

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Trimble nominates Netanyahu, bin Zayed

Posted on Author Reporter

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from laureate David Trimble. A statement out of Israel said on Tuesday. Netanyahu and Mohammed led efforts which resulted in the signing of an historic agreement on normalising ties between the two countries, as […]
News

Reps: Water Resources Bill not for grazing areas

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As the House of Representatives reconvene today, the Chairman of the committee on water resources, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) has explained that the Water Resources Bill is not meant to carve out land areas for the execution of Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA).   Soli, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica